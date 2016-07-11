‘Mentally troubled’ assailant youth guns down 3 policemen in Turkey

Ankara, July 11 (IANS) At least three policemen were shot dead and three others injured in Turkey by an assailant with “mental problems”, the media reported on Monday.

The shooting at a bus station in the southeastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa, was not a terror attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 17-year-old shooter was travelling with his family and had taken his father’s gun, an official said.

He opened fire at three police officers as they asked people at the bus station for their identification papers and then fled before opening fire on another group of police.

Three of the police officers later died in hospital.

