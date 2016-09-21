MSK Prasad named new National Selection Committee chief
New Delhi, Sep 21: Former-cricketer MSK Prasad named new chief of National Selection Committee.
The former Indian pacer from Bengaluru is replacing Sandeep Patil. Prasad will represent South Zone in the five-man senior selection panel.
He was retained in the senior selection panel, a decision made at the BCCI’s 87th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The Indian cricket board also named a five-man selection panel as opposed to the Lodha panel’s order to appoint three selectors.
Last year, Prasad was appointed as selector in place of Roger Binny from South Zone.