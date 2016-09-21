MSK Prasad named new National Selection Committee chief

The former Indian pacer from Bengaluru is replacing Sandeep Patil. Prasad will represent South Zone in the five-man senior selection panel.

He was retained in the senior selection panel, a decision made at the BCCI’s 87th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Indian cricket board also named a five-man selection panel as opposed to the Lodha panel’s order to appoint three selectors.

Last year, Prasad was appointed as selector in place of Roger Binny from South Zone.