A Nationwide Campaign Is Underway To Ban ‘Talaq Talaq Talaq’

New Delhi, June 1: Over 50,000 Muslim men and women have a signed a petition to end the “unQuranic practice” of Triple Talaq.

The petition, initiated by the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, seeks the intervention of the National Commission for Women to end the

A study conducted by the BMMA, last year, revealed that more than 92 percent of surveyed Muslim women support ending the practice of Triple Talaq, and over 91 percent of them were against polygamy.



The 50K number will go up since a national signature campaign is continuing in several states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

“So far, 50,000 signatures have been collected where women and men have endorsed abolition of triple talaq, many more signatures will be collected in the coming days,” Zakia Soman, co-founder of BMMA, told The Times of India.

“We have written to NCW chairperson Dr Lalitha Kumaramangalam to enlist its support to this long-pending demand of Muslim women,” she said.

Women’s rights activists said that Triple Talaq is on the rise, and men are using Facebook and texts to divorce women.

Last year, the Supreme Court also said that personal laws of different religions, which govern matters like marriage, divorce, alimony and property, were creating too many problems, and probed the Modi government about introducing a Uniform Civil Code in India.

In their ruling on October 16, Justices Anil R. Dave and Adarsh Kumar Goel asked that a Public Interest Litigation be registered to examine whether “discrimination” suffered by women under Islamic laws violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian Constitution and international conventions.

Earlier this year, Shayara Bano, a 38-year-old woman from Allahabad, moved the Supreme Court to ban Triple Talaq.