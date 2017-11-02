Nine fishermen, four civilians and a minor repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar/New Delhi, November 2: 9 fishermen, 4 civilian prisoners and a minor from Pakistan were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border. Among them, two are women who were released from Amritsar jail on Thursday.

Fatima, a Pakistani national along with her sister Mumtaz and 10-year-old daughter Hina, were released after 10 years of jail term in Amritsar jail. The women had been arrested on charges of smuggling.

Fathima thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that: “I want the Indian prisoners nabbed in Pakistan to return to their home as well. I thank lawyer Navjot ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and salute entire India for their help.”

Fathima’s daughter Hina was born and brought up in the prison in Amritsar. She said, “I am very happy that I will return to my home and meet my father.” Mumtaz said that she was happy that she is allowed to go back her home.

Meanwhile, the fishermen and civilians who were released today said that: “We didn’t face any problem in India. We were comfortable here. Our jailer was kind & treated us well.”

