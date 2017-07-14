One person killed and several others injured in official bus of  Ghana Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko in an accident

Accra,July14:One person was killed and several others were injured when the official bus of the Ghana Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident, it announced.

The accident took place after the bus rammed into the rear of a tipper truck carrying fertilizer while the team was returning from the city of Tema where they had lost their mid-week league game to Inter Allies late Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim is Kofi Asare, the Equipment Officer of the Kumasi-based club is reported dead.

Meanwhile, head coach Steven Polack; midfielder Ollennu Ashitey and the bus driver, Nana Berkye are receiving treatment.

Although police are yet to state the actual cause of the accident, witnesses told the local media that the Kotoko bus ran into the tipper truck which had either been parked without any warning signals or had been moving so slowly ahead of the bus.

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, also known as Asante Kotoko, was founded in 1935. They have been champions of the Ghana Premier League a record 24 times, and have won the CAF Champions League twice.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics ranked Asante Kotoko the African club of the 20th century.