Pakistan deports Afghan girl Sharbat Gula back to her war-torn home in Aghanisthan

Islamabad,Nov5:The famous Afghan girl with green eyes from iconic National Geographic cover has been ordered by the Pakistani court to deport to her war-torn country, Afghanistan. The girl fled her country at 12 and had been living in Pakistan for two decades now. The girl, SharbatGula was immortalised in National Geographic cover.

A Pakistani court has ordered her deportation to Afghanistan. She was pleaded guilty to live in Pakistan on fraudulent identity papers. Gula donned a full burka, covering her green eyes at court today.

She rose to fame after her piercing eyes were captured in an iconic picture. She was just 12 back then. Her picture appeared on the National Geographic cover more than 30 years ago.