Protest against Demonetisation: RJD to join hands with Mamata Banerjee

Patnna, Nov 30: Unlike Bihar’s Janata Dal-United, its major partner in the ruling alliance Rashtriya Janata Dal will on Wednesday join West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protest here against the central government’s demonetisation move.

The Trinamool Congress president arrived here on Tuesday evening to stage a protest against the November 8 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes.

She visited Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday night and met his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as well as her younger son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

“Mamta was extended support by Laluji after she sought endorsement for her protest against Modi’s decision,” senior party leader Bhola Yadav said.

According to him, Banerjee requested Lalu to send Rabri Devi at the protest.

RJD state unit President Ram Chandraa Purve along with senior party leaders will share the dias with Banerjee during the protest here.

Lalu Prasad, who has been unwell for the past few days, will not go for the rally nor would he share the podium with the West Bengal Chief Minister, party leaders said.

However, Banerjee neither called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is President of the ruling Janata Dal-United, nor invited him to the protest rally as he has repeatedly been supporting the move.

Banerjee, soon after her arrival, said: “I will stage a dharna (sit-in) and say something on my next move to oppose demonetisation.”

