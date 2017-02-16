Regular exercise can reduce weight, hot flashes in postmenopausal women

Washington,Feb. 15 : Good news for women using hormones to manage their menopause symptoms, as a study shows that regular exercise can not only help in reducing weight but also control the bothersome symptoms such as hot flashes.

Researchers from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) found that with regular exercise, postmenopausal women achieved modest and significant reductions in their weight, body mass index and hot flashes were also effectively managed.

The study was published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

“Growing evidence indicates that an active lifestyle with regular exercise enhances health, quality of life and fitness in postmenopausal women,” said JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director.

“Documented results have shown fewer hot flashes and improved mood and overall, women are feeling better while their health risks decrease,” Pinkerton added.

Decreased estrogen levels during the menopause transition often create an array of physical and mental health issues that detract from a woman’s overall quality of life.

The study was conducted on 234 Spanish postmenopausal women aged 45 to 64 years, who had at least 12 months of sedentary behaviour and engaged in a supervised 20-week exercise program for the study.

The results indicate that after the intervention, the participants experienced positive changes in short- and long-term physical and mental health, including significant improvements in their cardiovascular fitness and flexibility.

This is especially good news for women who are reluctant to use hormones to manage their menopause symptoms and are looking for safe but effective non-pharmacologic options without adverse effects.

(ANI)