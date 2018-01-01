Chennai,Sept25:: Surgery of any kind carries risk, and weight loss surgery is no exception. When no results are obtained out the usual techniques of losing weight, obese people choose to
Washington,Feb. 15 : Good news for women using hormones to manage their menopause symptoms, as a study shows that regular exercise can not only help in reducing weight but also
Mexico City, Nov 17 : The world’s most obese man in Mexico began medical treatment to lose weight. Juan Pedro Franco, 32, weighing 500 kg, was transported on Tuesday night
NewYork,Nov15:If you’re struggling to lose a serious amount of weight, imagine you had a weight loss option that helped more than diet and exercise, but wasn’t as invasive as gastric
New York,August 29: A new therapy that involves engineered gut bacteria may one day help reduce the health problems associated with obesity, suggests new research. The researchers found that incorporating the
North Korea July 5:A lot of information published on the visible evidence of Kim Jong-un’s weight-gain South Korea’s main news agency, Yonhap, reported the briefing thus: “Rep. Lee Cheol-woo of