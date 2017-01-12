Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel runs away from media (Literally)

Mumbai, Jan 12: RBI Governor Urjit Patel sprinted his way to safety from the pursuit of the media contingent at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Ahmedabad, ostensibly to dodge uncomfortable questions on demonetisation, reports Deccan Herald.

On the second day of the summit, Patel addressed a session on “Macro and Micro Drivers of Business Potential of IFSCs in India’ at the Mahatma Mandir, the summit’s venue.

Realising that a large media contingent was waiting for him at the entrance of the first floor seminar hall, Patel sneaked away through the back entrance and broke into a run when he observed media persons running after him.

The RBI governor managed to out-sprint the perplexed media persons who wanted to pose some discomforting questions on the RBI’s role in implementing demonetisation. He descended the staircase two at a time and jumped into his car before the media could reach him.