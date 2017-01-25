Row over Donald Trump’s policies: US man bites off roommate’s ear 

Washington, Jan 25: In a bizzare incident, a man allegedly bit off his housemate’s ear after the pair got into a heated argument over US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the attacker’s fears that he will be “sent back to Mexico”.

The victim is identified as Marco Ortiz, 30, media reports said. He was bitten at his apartment at around 6:45 am Monday, then ran to a nearby gas station for help.

Ortiz said he was left gushing blood after his friend tore into it with his teeth during a row in their flat in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ortiz said: “When he bite it, I see it, I see a little piece on the floor, and then bleeding.”

Both men are from Mexico.

Ortiz had just returned home in the early hours of the morning yesterday when the pair became embroiled in the dispute over Trump.

Ortiz said his flatmate had been drinking beer and watching the news, and that tensions were escalated by fears over new US President’s immigration policies and anti-Mexican rhetoric.

He said: “Anytime he’s drinking, he’s going crazy. All he would say is ‘if Donald Trump gonna take me out I gotta kill so many people, then somebody kill me and I am happy.”

Ortiz said his roommate attacked him, breaking his finger and biting a chunk out of his ear, and also threatened to kill him before he managed to escape.

Police recovered his ear and doctors were able to stick it back on.

Police are still looking for the housemate, who has not been named. Ortiz said his housemate was in the US legally.