RSS, ABPS expresses grave concern over Jehadi activities in West Bengal.

Coimbatore, March 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the unabated rise in violence by Jehadi elements in West Bengal, encouraging the anti-national elements by the state government due to its Muslim vote bank politics and declining Hindu population in the state.

The resolution stated that, the recent attack and looting of the Kaliyachak Police Station (District Malda) which is just eight km inside the Bangladesh border or burning down of the crime record by the anti-national Jehadi elements and the growing incidents of attack on security forces in the state are posing a serious challenge to national security and law and order.

Fatwas inciting violence are openly being issued by fundamentalist Maulavis.

Further, the resolution also stated that the Hindus are being attacked by fundamentalist elements at several places including Katwa, Kaligram, Ilambazarand Metiaburuj (Kolkata). Where large numbers of Hindus are being forced to flee from the border areas under the pressure of fundamentalist forces.

Also during the investigation of Burdwan bomb blasts, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had found that several terror modules exist across the state and this network of Jehadi extremists is spread on both sides of the border.

In the past few years, several incidents of bomb blasts, violence and molestation of women have been reported. In all of this, the worst sufferers of these atrocities on the Hindu society have been the members of the Scheduled Castes.

During that time, six people from these communities were killed at Juranpur, Vaishnavnagar, Kharagpur and Mallarpur.

Meanwhile, instead of controlling the extremist elements the State Government attempted to completely hide these incidents.

While on one hand, the State Government is threatening to close down the schools which are instilling the spirit of patriotism, on the other hand, it is turning a blind eye towards thousands of institutions like the notorious Simuliamadarsa where Jehadi and fundamentalist training is being imparted.

The State Government is also overlooking the attempts to Islamise the schools like the pretext of observing Milad-Un-Nabi.

The ABPS, which meets annually, strongly condemns the extremist violence and the Muslim appeasement policy by the State Government and calls upon the countrymen to create awareness against this Jehadi violence and communal politics of the State Government.

It also urges the media to present the prevalent grave situation before the country.

The ABPS calls upon the State Government to rise above petty vote bank politics and discharge its constitutional obligations.

The ABPS also urges the Union Government to ensure firm action against these anti-national Jehadi elements of the state in the interest of national security. (ANI)