Sanjay Dutt, the only guest Karan Johar gave his Koffee With Karan Rapid Fire questions

New Delhi, Jan. 19: One of the most important reason for ‘Koffee With Karan’s success is the very controversial ‘rapid fire’ round that becomes the headline every Monday.
Though rapid fire is something that should be impromptu, host Karan Johar admits that he, for once, gave the questions to a guest. And he is none other than Sanjay Dutt!
In his recently launched book ‘An Unsuitable Boy,’ KJo, in one of the excerpts, confessed about being biased towards Dutt, on his ‘Koffee’ couch, in the first season.
It read, “In my entire ‘Koffee With Karan’ history, there’s only one person I ever gave the Rapid Fire questions to, and that was Sanjay Dutt. He was going to come with Sushmita Sen, and I knew she would really bite his head off with her answers and he would just come across looking blank because he was really nervous, and it was the very first season. I gave him the questions in advance and he won the hamper.”
‘An Unsuitable Boy’ is grabbing all the attention for its content that sheds light on the filmmaker’s personal and professional life and looks like, it is no less than a series of controversies.
The Dharma Productions head honcho has penned the autobiography along with author Poonam Saxena.(ANI)

