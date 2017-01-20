Aamir Khan gives his ‘Dangal’ daughters piano lessons

New Delhi, Jan. 20: That Aamir Khan’s cast remains a part of his family even after the release, is a fact known to all and same is the case with his ‘Dangal’ daughters.

The trio’s great camaraderie is visible on various platforms and also in the pictures, recently uploaded by ‘daughter’ Fatima Sana Shaikh.

After teaching them wrestling, AK, it seems, has now started giving the girls some piano lessons!

In the Instagarm posts, while Aamir is seen playing the piano, Sanya Malhotra lingers around.

On a related note, the 51-year-old will soon be seen doing a cameo in his next production ‘Secret Superstar’, in a full-fledged rockstar avatar. (ANI)