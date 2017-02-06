Jennifer Lopez posts cryptic message about ‘timing’ in romance

Los Angeles, Feb 6 : Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has posted on her Instagram page a cryptic message in the form of a popular inspirational quote usually attributed to heartache.

“Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons,” read the post shared by Lopez, who was most recently linked romantically to rapper Drake, on February 4, reports eonline.com.

She recently bumped into her former beau Casper Smart. A source said the two are friends and “are not back together or romantic in any capacity”.

The source added that Lopez and Drake “are still hanging out”.

The two are yet to comment on it.

