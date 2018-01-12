SC Judges calls press conference at J. Chelameswar’s residence, likely to break differences against J Deepak Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 12: First in the History of Indian Judiciary, Justice J. Chelameswar and three other judges of the Supreme Court has called a press conference on Friday.

Ranjan Gogi, Madan V Lokur, Kurian Joseph would also attend the press conference which would be held at the residence of Justice Chelameshwar.

Reportedly, the press conference is called in protest against the decisions in the collegium. However, the Supreme Court is going through unusual incidents.

According to media reports, Justice Chelameswar stated: “it is the right time to say.”

Earlier there were many allegations against the Supreme Court. Justice Karnan who openly expressed his disagreements with the Court has been punished and was sent to jail.

The Press conference is analysed as the result of many differences and disagreements to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Deepak Mishra.

