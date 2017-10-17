Shocking! 11-year-old girl dies of hunger in Jharkhand as ration card not linked with Aadhaar 

Simdega/Jharkhand, October 17: An 11-year-old girl allegedly died of hunger and starvation in Simdega. It was said that the girl died as her family did not receive any food grains under PDS ration scheme due to non-linking of Aadhaar with the ration card. Jharkhand: Went to get rice but I was told that no ration will be given to me. My daughter died saying ‘Bhat-

The deceased girl’s mother said that she went the ration shop to get rice, but she was told that no ration will be given to her as ration card is not linked. “My daughter died saying ‘Bhat-bhat’-Koyli Devi”, said the girl’s mother.

The Jharkhand state Minister in-charge of Food& Civil Supplies said that they will look into it and will also send a reminder of my orders on the distribution of the ration.

He added that clear instructions that ration should not be denied to those who haven’t linked ration card with Aadhaar.

