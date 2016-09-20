Spanish forward Jesus Tato joins FC Pune City 

Pune, Sep 20 : Indian Super League club FC Pune City today strengthened their forward line by adding forward Jesus Tato for the 2016 edition of the league.

The Spanish footballer will make his debut in the Indian Super League with this move to the Pune club.

With this addition to the club’s attacking line, CEO Gaurav Modwel felt the team’s line up now looks a formidable one.

“Tato adds versatility to our frontline. He can play forward as well as on wings as per the team s requirements.

His experience of playing in the Spanish leagues means his skill sets are up there and he will be an asset for FC Pune City.”

Tato started his career with Barcelona playing for their youth team. He scored 11 goals playing for the Spanish giants ‘C’ team in his three years with them. He then moved on and played for Murcia, Albacete, Xerez, Las Palmas, Girona, Zaragoza in his senior career. Besides he also represented the Spanish U-16 and U-20 national teams.

Head coach Antonio Habas was pleased to have another ward from his homeland joining forces with him at FC Pune City.

“Tato is a player with a solid work ethic and is also a thorough team player to say the least. His attacking mindset makes him a dangerous player in any position that he plays. I welcome him to his new home and hope he makes the difference he is expected to make to the side.”

Making his ISL debut, Tato said he was excited at the prospect of playing the sport out of his comfort zone.

“I am turning a new page in my career. Having played in Spain for most of my career, adapting to new culture, new style and different players will be a challenge I will relish and hope it will make me a better player.