Rio Paralympics medallists to be recommended for Padma awards

New Delhi, Sep 23: In a bid to give increased recognition to their achievements, the medallists from the Rio Paralympics will be recommended for the Padma awards this year by the Sports Ministry.

“Sports Ministry will recommend the names of our star #Paralympians to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the prestigious #PadmaAwards,” Sports Minister Vijay Goel announced on his Twitter page.

India won four medals — two gold, a silver and a bronze — at the Paralympics in Rio earlier this month.

Thangavelu Mariyappan (High Jump) and Devendra Jhajharia (Javelin Throw) won gold medals, while Deepa Malik (Shot put) had claimed a silver. Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump) had won a bronze medal.

The para-athletes were welcomed warmly on their return from Rio and were hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.