#Bandipora
Gunbattle underway in Bandipore in Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 29: A gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Hajin village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. The area was earlier cordoned off by the police

Curfew lifted from 4 Kashmir districts

Srinagar, July 24: Authorities on Sunday lifted the ongoing curfew from four districts of the Kashmir Valley as the law and order situation showed marginal improvement. The districts were Ganderbal, Badgam,