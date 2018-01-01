Bandipora/Jammu and Kashmir, August 17: The Indian Army on Thursday started a cordon and search operation in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of
Bandipora/Jammu and Kashmir, July 18: Two terrorists were killed in Bandipora district’s Gurez Sector on Tuesday. Two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area. The operation was
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), July 08: Three army jawans were injured in a terror attack in Hajin area of Bandipora on Saturday morning. The terrorists targeted the convoy in Hajin
Jammu, Dec 29: A gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Hajin village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. The area was earlier cordoned off by the police
Bandipora, December 22: The Army and police on Thursday cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir early this morning. They suspect the presence of terrorists in the area.
Srinagar, Nov 22: Two militants who were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, were in possession of new notes of Rs 2,000,
Srinagar, Nov 05: Another school was set on fire in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The flames have been doused, reports ANI. As many as 31 schools
Srinagar, Oct 25: Three school buildings were set ablaze by unknown persons in Kashmir over the past 24 hours, setting alarm bells ringing among authorities who have decided to step
Srinagar: Two men were killed and several others were injured in clashes with security forces on Tuesday morning after Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora and Shopian district. The
Srinagar, July 24: Authorities on Sunday lifted the ongoing curfew from four districts of the Kashmir Valley as the law and order situation showed marginal improvement. The districts were Ganderbal, Badgam,