Gunbattle underway in Bandipore in Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 29: A gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Hajin village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. The area was earlier cordoned off by the police and the army after they suspected the presence of terrorists.

On November 28, a gunbattle had ensued between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Langate area in Kupwara district.

There has been an increase in militant activity along the Indo-Pak border since India’s surgical strikes in October.