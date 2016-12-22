Army cordons off Bandipora’s Hajin village, suspect presence of terrorists

Indian Army foils infiltration bid similar to Uri attack, terrorist killed, combing operation underway.

Bandipora, December 22: The Army and police on Thursday cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir early this morning.
They suspect the presence of terrorists in the area.
Two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed earlier on November 25 in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora.
Since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 29, there have been a staggering 286 incidents of firing and shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops, which have resulted in the death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel. (ANI)

