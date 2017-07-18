Former Sarpanch of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir injured in terrorists firing

Qazigund/Jammu and Kashmir, July 18: Former Qazigund Sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah was injured in firing by terrorists here in Panzath village last night. The condition of Shah is said to be stable. The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali and Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The violation took place at around 6:45 am, to which the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. Earlier on Monday, a jawan was injured in the ceasefire violation carried out by Pakistan in the Uri Sector.

The Indian Army had also confirmed the death of a soldier during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu’s Bhimber Gali Sector. The deceased soldier was identified as Naik Muddasar Ahmed. In the fire exchange, Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed in his bunker. He was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to his injuries.

On July 12, two soldiers were killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kupwara Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 9, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector along the LoC. (ANI)