Let’s talk on Kashmir issue, says new Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad/Pakistan August 7: The Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that the only relief to achieve peace between Pakistan and India would be finding a solution to the Kashmir issue. According to media reports, Khwaja Asif said that “we already know how we should secure our borders and peace could only be attained by solving the Kashmir issue. The Pakistan’s options would become narrow if India would not be eager to meet us halfway. We do not wish to dissipate tensions with India but they are not willing for maintaining peace.”

According to media reports, Khawaja said that Pakistan wants friendly relations with Afghanistan as well. But India must also play a part to make it a reality, in which Pakistan has been fighting the war on terror for a long time and the threat has decreased now. Khawaja opined while highlighting the sacrifices made by the Pakistan army.

Khawaja Asif describes to media that the peace between the two countries is disrupted with Kashmir dispute. In light of the UN agreement, the people of Kashmir have the right to vote for self-determination. Khawaja stated that their foreign policy will be in accordance with the wishes of the people live in the country. He added that, both countries want the continuity of the Indus Waters Treaty, however, any violation would worsen relations even further.”

Pakistan will help Kashmiris to achieve their right to hold their own direct decision, which has also been recognised by the United Nations and the global community, said Khawaja Asif in his statement.