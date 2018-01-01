Abuja [Nigeria], August 16: At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 others injured when three female suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts in the town of Mandarari,
The consequences of climate change are beyond imagination – from places to species and even people’s livelihood. Climate change also fuels acts of terrorism and strengthens recruitment efforts of terrorist
Abuja,Oct14:Twenty-one newly freed Chibok girls, kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, met with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday in Abuja. The release of the girls is “very exciting
Abuja,Sept23:Muhammadu Buhari said he was prepared to swap militants who are in custody for the girls. The more than 200 girls were seized during a raid on a school in
Abuja,Sept20: Two suspected Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria have left up to 14 people dead and three soldiers wounded, the army and local residents said on Monday. On Monday
Abuja August 18:Boko Haram killed five traders in an ambush on a highway in northeast Nigeria that was recently reopened after coming under repeated attack from the Islamist group, a
Abuja, Nigeria, Aug 17: Escaped Chibok girl Amina Ali Nkeki says she misses her Boko Haram fighter husband and is still thinking about him three months after escaping the militants’ camp.
Abuja August 17:For just more than two years, Nigerian health officials have been celebrating a country free of the paralyzing effects of the poliovirus. The achievement is yet another a
KANO, NIGERIA: Boko Haram today claimed that among the 276 Nigerian schoolgirls, kidnapped by the terrorist group two years ago, some were killed in government air strikes. In a new video
Lagos , July 21: Nigeria’s military says it has rescued 80 children and women held captive by the Boko Haram extremist group in a remote northeastern village. Army spokesman Colonel
Borno, June 4: Food shortages in the camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Borno state has resulted to starvation, and acute malnutrition crisis. Photographs have emerged of tiny babies and toddlers
One of the 219 schoolgirls abducted in Chibok in northeast Nigeria has been found, the first breakthrough since their seizure by Boko Haram more than two years ago, according to