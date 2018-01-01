Manchester, May23:A blast rocked an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in the city of Manchester, England, on Monday evening, sending a crowd of thousands into a panic and resulting
Mumbai,May11: Justin Bieber wrapped the much-awaited Mumbai concert with a power-packed performance to one of his most popular tracks, Sorry, and with the promise to be back in India. Wednesday’s Bieber
Mumbai,May2:Sunny Leone who has been the fan of the International pop star has a special advice for the singer. The actress shared a video for the star by welcoming him
KARACHI, Jan 16: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stopped his concert mid-way to rescue a girl who was being harassed by some men, a report said. The singer was performing at
Barcelona,Nov23:The Canadian superstar was caught on camera on Tuesday, November 22, punching a fan in the face as he arrived at his concert in Barcelona. The video obtained by TMZ
SanJose,Nov19:Rapper Kanye West has come out in support of Republican President-elect Donald Trump, drawing boos and whistles from fans. West told the audience at a concert in San Jose, California
Los Angeles,Oct19: Singer Taylor Swift is gearing up to perform at the Formula One United StatesGrand Prix in Austin, Texas. The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker teased her fans on Instagram with some
Gurgaon,Sept29:Citing “sentiments of armed forces/soldiers at the frontier”, the Gurgaon administration Wednesday “advised” organisers of a concert featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to “defer” the event planned for October 15
London, July 15: Following the truck attack in Nice (France) that left at least 77 people dead, the president of the region has cancelled the city’s jazz festival and a