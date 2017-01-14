Tata Sons' Interim Chairman Ratan Tata congratulates his successor N Chandrasekaran.

Mumbai, Jan 14: Tata Sons’ Interim Chairman Ratan Tata on Friday expressed confidence that his newly-appointed successor N. Chandrasekaran would take “the group to new heights by protecting its values and ethics”.

“I congratulate Chandra on his appointment as Chairman of Tata Sons and the Group. It is a well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities,” Tata said in a tweet.

“The job is complex but I am sure he will take the Group to new heights by protecting the Group values and ethics at all times,” added Tata, who will step down next month.

He also wished his successor “all success for his new assignment,” as Chandrasekaran will take charge on February 21.

Late on Thursday evening, the Tata Sons appointed Chandrasekaran as its new chairman. He was the CEO and Managing Director of the IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services.

In fact, in his statement immediately after appointment as Tata Sons Chairman, Chandrasekaran said late on Thursday that the role came with huge responsibilities, and it would be his endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata Group has been built on.

The appointment to the prestigious and coveted post came nearly 10 weeks after the removal of Cyrus P. Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman on October 24 last year, following which Ratan Tata was brought back by Tata Sons as its Interim Chairman.

–IANS