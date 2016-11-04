‘Thirty aggressive stray dogs culled by Kochi’s Njarakal residents

November 4, 2016 | By :

KOCHI,Nov4: Around 30 stray dogs considered `aggressive’ by the Njarakkal residents here were culled and buried under the leadership of Njarakkal grama panchayat vice-president A P Lalu and 16 other ward members.

 A complaint was forwarded by Lalu to Stray Dog Eradication Group general secretary Sofiya Surjit on Monday requesting necessary support for the killing of strays following which the organization provided dog catchers. The panchayat members had reaffirmed their willingness to take full responsibility of all consequences including legal issues in their letter.
The massive culling was organized following repeated complaints from the panchayat residents of stray dogs attacking not just humans but also their cattle and poultry . The panchayat members said that women, children and the old are unable to move around in the locality fearing stray dogs .
Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Beware of fear! | Dog bite nervous people more, proves study
Four dogs burned alive ,16 poisoned in Baner locality in Pune ,on World Animal Day
British woman, body found, mauled by a pack of stray dogs,attacked by wolves,in Greece
Chinese acupuncturist uses traditional medicine to save beloved family cats or dogs who are paralyzed
Inferno rages over Corsica ,Athens and Albania,evacuation of dozens of homes to safeguard residents
Residents of village in Bhaduria block of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district say rage into the hamlet through “outsiders” on motorcycles
Top