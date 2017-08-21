TRIFED celebrates World Honey Bee Day on Aug19

New Delhi ,August21: The gentle pollinator, which does much more than just producing honey and pollinating a variety of flowers, got its due credit at the national level, when the Centre decided to join the world in dedicating a whole day in honour of the hard-working insect.

Honey bees, which are primarily known to develop the sweet golden liquid after pollinating different varieties of plants and flowers, play an important role in all sources of plant food production needed by man and animal alike. They are the best pollinators on the planet. Without plant pollination, there would be no vegetables, fruits or nuts. Flowers would not exist without pollination either, so that would eliminate a vital food source for several animal species.

Quite simply, the survival of the human race is largely dependent upon the population of the hard-working bees. According to an official report, a couple of bee hives can provide up to several thousand free labourers that will pollinate all garden crops and fruit trees, apart from providing fresh, organic honey and wax for candle making.

Pollination is the transfer of pollen from the male part of the flower, the anther, to the stigma, which is the female part of the flower. When the two meet, a plant’s vegetable, fruit, seed or nut is formed. Certain plant species rely on animals to assist with their pollination process, while others can pollinate themselves or rely on the wind to do it for them, but a vast number are totally dependent upon bees for their pollination. Honey bees are very specific about the species of plant they pollinate at a given time.

They visit the same flowers of a particular species in one outing, resulting in much higher quality of pollination – rather than spreading many different pollens among different plants that may not be ready for pollination.

All plants of one specie are being pollinated by the honey bees at the time the plant is ready, so the food or flowers can be formed at the perfect time. Not just flowers, the humble insects also pollinate a variety of fruit and vegetable, including broccoli, apples, asparagus, almonds, cucumbers, cantaloupes, cranberries, blueberries, watermelons and others. The hard working pollinators are responsible for an estimated one-sixth of the pollination of the entire world’s food supply.

In addition to providing free crop pollination, honey bees are a lucrative side business. Fresh, organic honey and honeycomb is always in demand and since the bees do all the work creating the cash crop, the profit margin is close to 100 per cent. Natural products made from honeycomb can also bring in additional income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that along with ‘Shwet Kranti,’ there is also a need to launch ‘Sweet Kranti’, focusing on making the country a world leader in the production of honey and beeswax. The programme was started in 2009 in the United States on a simple concept to build community awareness of the bee industry, through education and promotion. what this year?

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) is celebrating World Honey Bee Day (WHBD) on 19.08.2017 in the Country and on 18.08.2017 at all its Regional Offices and 43 Retails Outlets spread in the country. In Delhi, this would be celebrated in TRIBES India Showrooms at Dilli Haat, Mahadev Road and Baba Karak Singh Marg on 18.08.2017.

The main theme of celebrating WHBD is to save Indian honey bee.

TRIFED is an apex organisation at National Level and functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Tribal Affairs. TRIFED is serving the interests of Tribals, who are engaged in collection of NTFP and making of Tribal Art & Handicraft Products for their livelihood so as to ensure better remunerative price for their products as well as for the socio-economic betterment through Self Help Groups, Empanelled NGOs, State level Tribal Development Corporations, Forest Development Corporations for undertaking marketing development of the tribal products.

Honey, being an important Minor Forest Produce, TRIFED is playing and lead role in protecting, promoting and multiplication of Honey Bees by Scientific, Non-destructive collection practices, thereby increasing the livelihood of tribal people living in various forest areas of the country, contributing to the growth of Honey Bees population and reducing the mortality rate of Honey Bees drastically. About 90% of the Scheduled Tribes of the country live in and around forest areas and the forests provide 60% of the food & medicinal needs of tribals and 40% of their income from Minor Forest Produce (MFP) mostly of which come from Honey.