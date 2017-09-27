UP Court acquits BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, seven others in contractor Munna Singh case

Mau/Uttar Pradesh, September 27: The gangster who entered into politics Mukhtar Ansari and seven others were acquited by a court with connection to the murder of contractor Munna Singh on Wednesday. According to reliable sources, three other accused were held guilty by the Mau fast-track court.

According to official sources, the Contractor Ajay Prakash Singh or Munna Singh was shot dead near Ghazipur crossing that was close to the Union Bank on August 29 in 2009. Mukhtar Ansari had contested the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and won the elections from the Mau assembly seat. On the other hand, the son and brother of Mukhtar ansari who contested from the same party were defeated in the elections.