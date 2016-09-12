Woman with painful arch of foot cured by stretching exercises

Mumbai,Sept12: A 40-year-old woman in unbearable pain caused by years of ignored Plantar fasciitis — the hurtful condition of connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot — was cured by simple stretching exercises instead of a surgery.

Deepa Munger was ignorant about Plantar fasciitis as she alone had to look after the household chores throughout the day. On consultations with some surgeons while the pain got severe, she was only recommended some pain killers. These gave her relief temporarily but the severity of the medical condition continued to increase.

According to Indian Medical Statistics, 20 per cent of adult population from the age of 40 starts suffering from Plantar fasciitis, a painful condition marked by tiny tears in the Plantar fascia — the connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot.

Reluctant to undergo a surgery for her foot, Munger consulted the orthopedic department of Breach Candy Super Speciality Hospital, where she was told that the medical experts will try to cure her problem with just stretching exercises instead of a surgery.

“We asked the patient to undergo some stretching exercises under our observation. The exercises were of the fascia and the calf. We also suggested her to wear supportive shoe for arch support. Within a week, the patient returned fairly happy and satisfied. There was no pain in her foot for the first time in over 13-14 months,” said Pradeep Moonot, Orthopedic Surgeon and foot and ankle specialist at Breach Candy Super Speciality.

Plantar fasciitis is mostly caused by misalignment and weak first toe or flat foot. Other factors include weak foot muscle, tight, shortened calf muscles and tight plantar fascia due to high arch.

Moonot also said that the best part of cure through stretching exercises are that patients do not get analgesic.

Speaking about the treatment process, Moonot said: “The exercises help to keep weight off the patients foot until the initial inflammation goes away. One can also apply ice to the sore area for 20-30 minutes several times a day to relieve the symptoms.”

“Home exercises to stretch the Achilles tendon and plantar fascia are the mainstay of treatment and reduce the chances of recurrence,” said Moonot