Young tiger caught in snare near Ponnampet in Mysuru

Mysuru, Jan 19:A young tiger was caught in a snare kept near a paddy field to capture wild boars and was struggling for life on Wednesday morning at Bekkasodluru village near Ponnampet.

Farmers usually keep such snares to prevent boars from entering their paddy fields. The villagers saw the tiger and informed forest officials who rushed to the spot near Laxman Thirtha stream.

The 4 year old male tiger was rescued after being tranquilized by Dr Madan and Dr Nagaraj of Mysuru zoo. The tiger was captured in a cage and sifted to Mysuru zoo. The animal got injuries on the forearm and zoo doctors will handle the treatment. If it recovers within 24 hours, it will be shifted to the forest. The permission for the operation has been taken from the state principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) B J Hosamath. The state additional conservator of forests (wildlife) C Jayaram and Nagarahole national park director Manikanthan and Kodagu wildlife officer Jaya visited the spot on Wednesday.