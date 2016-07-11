13 Islamic State militants killed in Afghan Nangarhar airstrikes

Kabul, July 11 At least 13 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province in an airstrike, a defence official said on Monday.

“Based on a confirmed tip-off, the Afghan Army warplanes struck an IS militants’ hideout in Kot district on Sunday. The attack also injured five militants and destroyed several rounds of weapons and ammunition,” Xinhua news agency quoted a defence official as saying

(IANS)