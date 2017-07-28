Arundhati Roy’s long-awaited second novel, Ministry of Utmost Happiness , has made the longlist for the Man Booker Prize

London,July28:Arundhati Roy’s long-awaited second novel has made the longlist for the Man Booker Prize – 20 years after winning the award with her first.

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness is one of 13 novels longlisted for the prize.

Two British Smiths, Ali and Zadie, also make the cut, as do first-time novelists Emily Fridlund, Fiona Mozley and George Saunders.

The longlist includes four US writers, one year on from the prize going to its first American recipient.

They include veteran writer Paul Auster, recognised – at the age of 70 – for 4 3 2 1, his first novel in seven years.

Image copyright GETTY IMAGES Image caption Paul Auster was born in 1947 and lives in New York

American writers have been eligible for the £50,000 prize since 2014, a move labelled “daft” by 2011 winner Julian Barnes.

Colson Whitehead, Saunders and Fridlund make up the rest of the US contingent, while Mozley and Jon McGregor complete the quartet of UK contenders.

The longlist is completed by two Irish authors – Sebastian Barry and Mike McCormack – and two novelists who were born in Pakistan, Mohsin Hamid and Kamila Shamsie.

The list was chosen from 144 submissions published in the UK between 1 October 2016 and 30 September 2017.

2017 Man Booker Prize longlist

Paul Auster, 4 3 2 1

Sebastian Barry, Days Without End

Emily Fridlund, History of Wolves

Mohsin Hamid, Exit West

Mike McCormack, Solar Bones

Jon McGregor, Reservoir 13

Fiona Mozley, Elmet

Arundhati Roy, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

George Saunders, Lincoln in the Bardo

Kamila Shamsie, Home Fire

Ali Smith, Autumn

Zadie Smith, Swing Time

Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad

Indian author Roy won the Booker in 1997 with her best-selling debut novel The God of Small Things.

Her second novel, published in June, is described by the Booker judges as “a rich and vital book [that] comes from the bowels of India”.