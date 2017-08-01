Girl accidentally catches the moment a huge meteor lights up sky over Washington

Washington,August1: A girl accidentally caught the moment a huge meteor lit up the sky over Washington.

The video, posted on Twitter by Parker Sayers, shows a girl talking about how her neighbors are about to launch some fireworks.

But suddenly, she’s treated to an entirely different light show.

‘What the heck is that?’ she says.

The camera is flipped round to reveal a light burning bright above them.

It shot overhead at around 9.30pm on Saturday. People from all over the country reported seeing it.

It comes as stargazers prepare to watch the Perseid meteor shower in August.

It’s the most anticipated meteor shower all year and the best time to see it will be on August 12 and 13.

In 2016, experts predicted an average of 150 to 200 meteors each hour.

That number is expected to be reduced a little bit this year.

The Perseid meteor shower is debris left from a comet that tore past the Earth in the early 90s.

And that’s not the only thing getting space lovers excited. Later on this summer thousands will be treated to a complete solar eclipse.

Darkness will fall over a huge swath of America on August 21.

The good news is that the solar eclipse will be visible from more than ten states. The bad news, however, is you’ll have to cross your fingers you happen to live on the path, because hotels and campsites are booked solid.