Sikar,Sept18: Atrocities against school children continue unabated, as yet another shocking incident of a minor who was allegedly gangraped by her school director and a teacher in Sikar’s Ajeetgarh was reported.
Mumbai,Sept5:A team of doctors at Rajwadi hospital in Ghatkopar in Mumbai were able to remove around 750 g of hair from a 20-year-old girl’s stomach who was addicted to eating
Bhopal,August18:A baby girl was found gasping for life two hours after being delivered in a toilet in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened on Independence Day when a
Washington,August1: A girl accidentally caught the moment a huge meteor lit up the sky over Washington. The video, posted on Twitter by Parker Sayers, shows a girl talking about how her
Srinagar, Jul 29: A man was today arrested for raping a mentally challenged girl in this summer capital, a police spokesperson said here this evening. He said a complaint was lodged
Chicago,July24:Last summer, six months before my mother died, I walked into her bedroom, and she greeted me with tinny hello and a big smile. She then resumed a conversation with
New Delhi,July19: In yet another challenging surgical procedure, doctors at Kolkaka’s SSKM Hospital on Tuesday successfully removed seven needles from the body of a three-year-old girl suspected to have been abused
New Delhi,July14:A 13-year-old left her home in south east Delhi on May 6 to buy some ice cream, but she did not return home. Relentless search by her father for two months
Benguluru,July12:A15-year old girl was gangraped in a government bus by a conductor and three drivers while she was returning to Udupi from Ranebennur, in Haveri district. She was returing to
Kumarambheem,July11: As many as 48 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay fell sick after eating breakfast in their school on Sunday morning in Kautala mandal headquarters in Kumarambheem, Asifabad district. They
Dindoshi,July6:He lured her into his house under the pretext of watching cartoons on TV. Dindoshi police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl after luring her into
Lucknow,June27:A girl was allegedly burnt alive by her neighbour for resisting a molestation bid in Shahiganeshpur area here, police said today. The incident took place yesterday when the 18-year-old was
Agartala,June21:Roona Begum, five-year-old baby girl hailing from Tripura, has lost her fight with life just a month before her head surgery. Roona made it to international headlines due to her
Washington DC/USA, June 17: Smoking before your daughter can be harmful as a study has found that children, especially girls, who are exposed to passive smoking in childhood, face greater
ATNA,June10: A panchayat in Purnia district has ordered a 10-year-old girl not to approach police and instead wait for eight years till she is 18, so that the 13-year-old boy,
Islamabad, May6:Pakistani lawmakers have unanimously rejected a bill aimed at increasing the minimum age for marriage of a girl from 16 to 18 years, terming the proposed amendment as “un-Islamic”.
Surat/ Gujarat, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unexpectedly broken the security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat.
Indore/Madhya Pradesh, April 11: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a field where she had gone to relieve herself last night. A case has been
DUBAI , March14: A man who said the devil made him sexually assault a four-year-old girl while she was buying sweets at his shop has been sentenced to three months