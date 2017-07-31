Rihanna gives fitting reply to fat shaming trolls.

LA,July31:Many critics seem to be overly focused on Rihanna’s weight, but she doesn’t care! The singer recently responded to internet trolls who have been fat-shaming her. As per reports in the DailyMail.com, a video clip uploaded by a fan page, shows the 29-year-old singer holding a bag of Cheetos and some other snacks, possibly candy and a bottle of soda.

In the video a person behind the camera can be heard saying, “You just walked in the store and you already have four snacks.” Following this, many people fat-shamed the singer. Rihanna responded to the video, hilariously writing in the comments, “Somebody called me too fat?,” completed it with a crying laughing emojis. Rihanna’s friends too asked the trollers to not judge her.