Actress Julie Roberts to star in TV series based on Maria Semple’s novel

NewYork,Dec17:Julia Roberts is joining the flood of film A-listers who have headed to the small screen. The actress is set to mark her first starring role on a TV series with a show based on Maria Semple’s newest novel, Today Will Be Different, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday, December 15.

The limited series will feature the Notting Hill actress as Eleanor Flood, a woman with high hopes of having the best day ever until her plans are disrupted by an unexpected future.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, which produced Spike Jonze’s Her and the animated hit Sausage Party, is behind the show, which does not currently have a network attached. Roberts will also produce through her Red Om Films company, and former HBO exec Sue Naegle will help with development.

“I’m giddy that Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts and am elated to collaborate with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and the team at Annapurna on this endeavor. This will be a fun ride!” Semple said in a statement.

Roberts, 49, has made a few TV appearances over the years, costarring in the 2014 HBO film The Normal Heart and popping up on episodes of such series as Friends and Law & Order. Her recent movie credits include Money Monster and Mother’s Day, both of which were released earlier this year.