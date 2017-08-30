I and B Minister Smriti Irani partners with Niti Aayog , awards 12 women , for recognising the transformational impact of work undertaken by them across India’s villages

New Delhi, Aug 30:Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani today awarded 12 women, for recognising the transformational impact of work undertaken by them across India’s villages, towns and cities.

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in India, NITI Aayog, in partnership with MyGov and the UN in India launched the second edition ‘Women Transforming India Awards’.

Addressing the winners and mediapersons, Mr Irani said, “Change begins from you and these 12 wonderful women achievers have exemplified this.

” She said, “We have met woman who have rescued flora and fauna and rescued people from fire, we have woman who have seen challenges in their personal life and their should be told across the nation.

“These stories of ladies who cannot speak Hindi or English and began as self help group hoping for economical betterment of them-self but lead thousands women, inspire us,” she said.