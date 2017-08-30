I and B Minister Smriti Irani partners with Niti Aayog , awards 12 women , for recognising the transformational impact of work undertaken by them across India’s villages

August 30, 2017 | By :
I and B Minister Smriti Irani partners with Niti Aayog awards 12 women , for recognising the transformational impact of work undertaken by them across India's villages

New Delhi, Aug 30:Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani today awarded 12 women, for recognising the transformational impact of work undertaken by them across India’s villages, towns and cities.
Celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in India, NITI Aayog, in partnership with MyGov and the UN in India launched the second edition ‘Women Transforming India Awards’.

Addressing the winners and mediapersons, Mr Irani said, “Change begins from you and these 12 wonderful women achievers have exemplified this.
” She said, “We have met woman who have rescued flora and fauna and rescued people from fire, we have woman who have seen challenges in their personal life and their should be told across the nation.

“These stories of ladies who cannot speak Hindi or English and began as self help group hoping for economical betterment of them-self but lead thousands women, inspire us,” she said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Niti Aayog vice chairman defends Union Budget
Smriti Irani to become next Gujarat CM?
Union minister Smriti Irani expresses confidence over Gujarat polls, mocks at Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah
BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Amethi: Is it a part of BJP’s Mission 120 for 2019 Lok Sabha elections?
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi for criticizing PM Modi in USA
Extreme views oppose national interest: BJP reacts to Owaisi’s statement on patriotic bands
Top