Bipin, second accused in Kerala Kodinji Faisal murder case killed brutally

Thirur/Kerala, August 24: Bipin, one of the accused in the Kodinji Faisal murder case has been found injured in Pulinjod in Thirur on Thursday morning at 7:15. Though he was taken to hospital he had succumbed to injuries.

He was found by some of the natives of the place, who informed the police. The police had taken him to the hospital, but he had died on the way, according to sources from police.

The body has been kept in a mortuary at the District Hospital. The body would be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for post mortem.

It was believed that Bipin, who was coming on a bike has been stopped on the way and was killed by the attackers.

His purse and mobile phone had been found scattered on the road side.

Bipin is the second accused in the murder case of Pullani Faizal, who was killed for being converted to Islam.

Pullani Faizal from Kodinji Farook Nagar was killed on November 19, 2016.

Bipin was released on bail on April 27, 2017.

The Manjeri District Principal Sessions Court has granted him bail on the conditions that he shall not influence the witnesses in the Faisal murder case or get involved in any disputes or violent incidents.

Bipin was found dead while he was on bail.

There is tension in the area following Bipin’s murder.