Ram Rahim verdict: Court to pronounce judgement through video conferencing

Panchkula/Haryana, August 26: The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula on Friday, would take place through video-conferencing on 28 August.

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials said that the judgment, holding the accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of raping two female followers, mentions that the hearing would be held through video-conferencing.The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on 28 August, Central Bureau of Investigation counsel HPS Verma told the reporters outside the court in Haryana. The punishment would be a jail term not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment. At least 28 people were killed and more than 250 injured in the violence that left a trail of destruction and vandalism.

Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh held the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty of rape in the case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.