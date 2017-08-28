Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh could not be saved at this point: Subramaniam Swamy

New Delhi, August 28: Subramanian Swamy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate said that the punishment for the accused Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is certain. Subramanian Swamy told the Asian News International that “The evidence against Ram Rahim Singh is clear. Punishment of seven years is assured, which could even surpass to life imprisonment. I don’t think he could be saved at this point.

With regards to the security arrangements deployed ahead of the pronouncement of the quantum of the rape convict’s sentence today, Swamy assured that the armed forces and police will go to any end to save the situation, keeping a strict vigil on the scenario. The past few days in Panchkula, Sirsa and the neighboring areas have witnessed a volatile situation after Dera Chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape charges levied on him.

The court proceedings against him are scheduled to take place around 2:30 pm today.

Arrangements have been made for the sitting of a CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh, after his followers went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction. (ANI)