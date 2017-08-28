Uttar Pradesh gets 41,173 more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

New Delhi/Uttar Pradesh, August 28: Affordable housing in urban areas is gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh with the state getting 41,173 more houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned 2,17,900 more houses for six states, including Uttar Pradesh, taking the total houses sanctioned so far to 26,13,568 with a total investment of 1,39,621 crore.

Central assistance of 40,597 cr has been approved for construction of these houses. In the latest sanctions, Andhra Pradesh has got 1,20,894 more affordable houses followed by Uttar Pradesh-41,173, Assam-16,700, Gujarat-15,222, Jharkhand-14,017 and Maharashtra-9,894. Andhra Pradesh is far ahead of others in sanctions under PMAY(Urban) accounting for 20.71 percent of all the houses sanctioned so far.

These 10 States accounted for 82% of the total 26,13,568 houses so far sanctioned under PMAY(Urban). With the latest sanctions, of the 36 states and Union Territories, all except Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Lakshadweep have got houses sanctioned under PMAY(Urban). (ANI)