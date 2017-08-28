Haryana Court sentences Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, convict refuses to leave court

Rohtak/ Haryana, August 28: The Haryana court has sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for 10 years jail term.

The quantum of sentence of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh pronounced today, at around 2.30 p.m. While Prosecution demanded maximum punishment, Dera chief lawyer argued that the rape accused self styled godman was a social worker and appealed for minimum punishment on his health grounds. CBI took strong stance that no relief shall be given to Gurmeet and recommended life imprisonment. Ram Rahim broke down in court and pleaded to forgive him.

The self styled godman was convicted of rape charges, on Friday, the case which had been registered by the CBI in December 2002 after receiving anonymous letters by two sadhivs (female followers) alleging molestation by Gurmeet. Around five years after registering the case, CBI had filed the charge sheet against Gurmeet in July 2007.

Following the conviction of Gurmeet, his ‘bhakts’ (premis) went on a rampage in Panchkula and Sirsa, demanding justice for their leader. In what was seen as a massive upheaval, an ocean of people resorted to vandalising public property – by destroying public transport, burning vehicles and even attacking the media.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu revealed that 52 cases had been registered and 926 people were arrested so far. As for casualties, 38 people died in the violence; six casualties from Sirsa and 32 from Panchkula were reported. Also, over 250 people were injured.

Since Friday the rape victim had been stationed at CBI Court in the Sunaria District Jail, for the pronouncement of quantum of the sentence. Meanwhile, Panchkula, Sirsa, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas had been put on high alert, with paramilitary forces deployed in various pockets of the states.

Rohtak District Collector (DC) Atul Kumar had stated that if any anti-social elements are spotted trying to harm themselves or others, shoot at sight orders will be passed immediately. Additionally, to avoid unnecessary movement of vehicles around the Sunaria Jail, schools and colleges were kept closed.

