Qurbani League issues threat letter: Dera followers to kill journalists, Haryana police officers who speak against Ram Rahim

Haryana police arrests surgeon responsible for arresting 300 Dera followers

New Delhi, September 28: The ‘Qurbani League’ of Dera Sachha Sauda issued a threat letter to kill all those who spoke against the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

As per media reports, the threat letter is against journalists, Haryana police officers and former Dera followers who stand against the self styled godman who is currently serving 20 year jail term in a 2002 rape case of molesting two of his women followers.

The ruling BJP government and Haryana government are accused, in the letter, of cheating Dera Sachha Sauda. The letter said, “at least 200 children of Dera, who are ready to commit suicide, will take revenge from people who stood against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.”

Through registered post, the letter was sent to several media offices in Chandigarh. Through their newspapers, people associated with the Dera Sachha Sauda had earlier tried to provoke the Dera supporters. Haryana police have announced to investigate the authenticity of threat letter issued by Dera wing, says media reports.

