PM Modi to celebrate Diwali 2017 with heroes at the border; Implements new policy as Diwali gift for soldiers

New Delhi, October 19: On the festival of diyas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate the auspicious occasion with our heroes at the border. PM Modi would be joining the troops of Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the China border in Uttarakhand for Diwali celebrations on Thursday.

Through Twitter, PM Modi extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen. He wished for prosperity, good health and happiness.

To use the Digital Satellite Phone Terminal (DSPT), soldiers and officers have to pay a monthly fee of Rs 500. Even the call charges are high being Rs 5 per minute. But this situation would be changed as Modi government has decided to waive off the monthly fee of Rs 500 and also reduce the call charges to Re 1 per minute. This ensures that the Defence personnel can talk without worrying about the expenses.

On October 20, PM Modi would visit Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. It is his second visit to the place in less than five months.

PM Modi would inaugurate a number of projects at the holy shrine. The projects include temple protection wall which has been built to prevent 2013 like floods from hitting the Lord Shiva temple. However, his Kedarnath visit is yet not officially confirmed.

PM Modi had earlier visited the temple when it was opened to the public after winter break. Now, he would be going there on its closure for the season.

During this occasion, several other projects would also be inaugurated by PM Modi including the beautification of the complex. It will be completed by 2018.

From Gujarat’s famous Somnath temple, PM Modi had earlier initiated and concluded many campaigns.

For the timely completion of projects related to the shrine which was devastated by 2013 floods, BJP chief Amit Shah held a meeting with all stakeholders including Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering chief Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.