Clean chit to PM Modi: Gujarat High Court rejects Zakia Jafri’s petition on 2002 Gulberg Society massacre

Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, October 5: Gujarat High Court rejected the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, upholding clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others in 2002 Gulberg Society massacre.

Jafri, widow of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, can now approach higher forums for further investigation in the case.

68 people including Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress lawmaker were killed by a mob on 28 February 2002 at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad.

Special Investigating Team or SIT appointed by Supreme Court in March 2008 had investigated Jafri’s allegations. In 2010, SIT interrogated Modi for over nine hours.

SIT in its closure report stated that there was no “prosecutable evidence” against PM Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister. SIT cleared allegations against 59 others also.

Jafri along with social activist Teesta Setalvad’s NGO Citizen for Justice and Peace, on 9 February 2012, moved a petition challenging SIT’s clean chit to Modi in a lower metropolitan court. It demanded to accuse them on charges of criminal conspiracy behind the riots.

The lower court upheld the SIT’s report in December 2013. Jafri and NGO moved to Gujarat High Court, which concluded its hearing in the case on 3 July 2017.

Suggesting conspiracy behind the incidents, Jafri’s representatives claimed that the lower court had ignored the Supreme Court’s guidelines and had not considered the signed statements of witnesses.