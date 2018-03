Thalaiva Rajnikanth expresses his view on PM Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement receives full support from Superstar Rajnikanth.

Thalaiva tweeted, “I extend my full support to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s Swachhata Hi Seva mission.” He added, “Cleanliness is godliness.”

I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) September 22, 2017

PM Modi had earlier this week written personalised letters to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to extend their support for the initiative.

Quoting Father of our Nation Gandhiji, Modi asserted that Swachhata is for each of us to practise. Modi added that days leading to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 be about “encouraging widespread participation in cleanliness initiatives across the country.”