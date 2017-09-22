IVRI all set to meet PMO’s unusual request: Live surgery of animals to be demonstrated to PM and his team

Varanasi/ Uttar Pradesh, September 22: An unusual request from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has surprised the experts and staff at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. They are all set to meet PMO’s request.

Within a short span, as IVRI director RK Singh received the request on Wednesday, arrangements are made in Shahanshapur on the outskirts of Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi. On Saturday, PM will be inaugurating a week-long Pashu Arogya Mela or an animal fair.

Reviewing preparation of institute’s surgery team that would set up a stall in Shahanshapur, Singh siad, “we have been asked to send a field surgery team to demonstrate the live surgery of animals to the Prime Minister and his team.”

He added, “we sent a nine-member advance party with some equipment via road on Wednesday evening itself. The remaining equipment and experts are leaving today (Thursday).”

PMO has not given any fixed guidelines on how and what all are to be displayed. Therefore, IVRI experts would be demonstrating three surgeries, a list of diagnostic techniques, equipment, and describing an array of veterinary diseases. Colour Doppler machines, diagnosis, and surgery kits will also be on display.

Singh said, “the experts will demonstrate median patellar dysrectomy (surgery of extended ligament), removal of kidney stone of a goat and rumenotomy (rumen surgery) of bovine cattle.” He added, “surgeries for these abnormalities are very common and performed regularly by our experts at the institute polyclinic.”

To participate in the cattle fair, traders from various districts with over 20,000 animals including cows, buffaloes, horses, goats, sheep and camel are expected.

Free vaccination camps for the cattle will be held by the state’s animal husbandry department, a 40 member team has been deployed at the fair.

Director of disease control, AN Singh said, “our aim is to vaccinate at least 1000 animals each day.” He added, “Our teams will also demonstrate techniques of deworming animals and hygienic practices to prevent disease in cattle.”

According to officials of the department, these demonstrations made by veterinary experts at fair could pave way for animal diagnosis and treatment camps like those held in Gujarat. Usually once every month these camps are held at district level. Here veterinary experts gather and provide assistance to cattle owners.

As per media reports, such camps were initiated by Modi in 2002 when he was the chief minister of the western state.