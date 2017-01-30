BJP MLA Suresh Rana booked for controversial remarks on curfew.

Shamli/UP, Jan. 30: The police on Monday booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Rana for his controversial remarks stating that curfew would be imposed in Muslim dominated areas if he is elected again in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Rana has been booked for violating code of conduct and a case has been registered under 171G and 125 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rana, while addressing a meeting in Shamli’s Thana Bhawan yesterday, said, “If I win, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad.”

However, Rana today clarified his statement saying that if his party comes to power then the state will see the exit of goons and extortionists.

“Due to the fear of hooligans, extortion, the people migrated from western Uttar Pradesh. There is no village or town where migration did not take place due to these reasons. So, I meant to say that if the BJP comes to power in UP then these goons, extortionists will migrate and not the innocents,” Rana told ANI.(ANI)